When A Correction May Not Be Helpful

As information—and misinformation—about the new coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, how can public health officials ensure that correct information is out there? New work relating to messages about the Zika virus and yellow fever published this week in the journal Science Advances indicates that delivering accurate messaging may be harder than you think.

The researchers studied how participants in two online surveys responded to ‘corrective information’ about Zika—facts written to challenge incorrect ideas about how the Zika virus was transmitted and its effects. They found that the corrective campaigns didn’t significantly reduce misconceptions about Zika—and, in fact, may have made it less likely for the participants to believe correct information. The results, the researchers say, are consistent with a “tainted truth” effect, in which being told that specific information is unreliable can reduce trust in related information that wasn’t included in the warning at all.

Brendan Nyhan, a professor of government at Dartmouth College and one of the authors of the report, joins Ira to talk about the study and what lessons it might hold for educating people about other public health risks.

Further Reading

Read the full study in Science Advances.