 01/31/2020

When A Correction May Not Be Helpful

4:50 minutes

A female Aedes aegypti mosquito.
Aedes aegypti mosquito feeding on a human host. Credit: CDC

As information—and misinformation—about the new coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, how can public health officials ensure that correct information is out there? New work relating to messages about the Zika virus and yellow fever published this week in the journal Science Advances indicates that delivering accurate messaging may be harder than you think.

The researchers studied how participants in two online surveys responded to ‘corrective information’ about Zika—facts written to challenge incorrect ideas about how the Zika virus was transmitted and its effects. They found that the corrective campaigns didn’t significantly reduce misconceptions about Zika—and, in fact, may have made it less likely for the participants to believe correct information. The results, the researchers say, are consistent with a “tainted truth” effect, in which being told that specific information is unreliable can reduce trust in related information that wasn’t included in the warning at all. 

Brendan Nyhan, a professor of government at Dartmouth College and one of the authors of the report, joins Ira to talk about the study and what lessons it might hold for educating people about other public health risks.

Further Reading

  • Read the full study in Science Advances.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Brendan Nyhan

Brendan Nyhan is a professor of government at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

The Librarians Saving The Internet

You may think that anything uploaded onto the internet is there forever—but the constant churn is a challenge to the archivists trying to backup the web.

Read More

Bed Bug Genome, Zika Virus Update, and Computing Under the Waves

Two teams of researchers mapped out the bed bug genome. Plus, does Microsoft’s idea for underwater data centers hold water?

Read More