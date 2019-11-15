 11/15/2019

Not Your Grandparent’s Hearing Aid

Have you ever met a friend for dinner at a restaurant, only to have trouble hearing each other talk over the din of other diners? And as we get older, this phenomenon only gets worse and can be compounded by age-related hearing loss and conditions like tinnitus.

Unfortunately there is no silver bullet for tinnitus or other forms of hearing loss, and researchers don’t even understand all the ways in which the auditory system can go awry. But we now have more sophisticated technology to help us cope with it. 

Nowadays, there are over-the-counter hearing aids and assistive listening devices that connect with your smartphone. Certain tech allows you to amplify softer sounds and cancel out the noise of a crowded room—it can even focus on the sound waves created by the person you’re speaking with. 

Ira chats with David Owen, New Yorker staff writer and author of the new book Volume Control: Hearing in a Deafening World about the industry that’s helping millions of Americans cope with hearing loss.

David Owen

David Owen is a staff writer at the New Yorker and author of Volume Control: Hearing in a Deafening World (Riverhead Books, 2019).

Katie Feather is an associate producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

