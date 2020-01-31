‘Radical’ Explores The Hidden History Of Breast Cancer
Nearly 270,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year, along with a couple thousand men. But the disease manifests in many different ways, meaning few patients have the same story to tell.
Journalist Kate Pickert collects many of those stories in her book Radical: The Science, Culture, and History of Breast Cancer in America. And one of those stories is her own. As she writes about her own journey with breast cancer, Pickert delves into the history of breast cancer treatment—first devised by a Scottish medical student studying sheep in the 1800s—and chronicles the huge clinical trials for blockbuster drugs in the 80s and 90s—one of which required armies of people to harvest timber from the evergreen forests of the Pacific Northwest.
She joins Ira Flatow here to tell her story, and the surprising cultural history of breast cancer.
Read an excerpt from Radical: The Science, Culture, and History of Breast Cancer in America.
Kate Pickert is the author of Radical: The Science, Culture and History of Breast Cancer in America (Little Brown Spark, 2019). She is a journalism professor at Loyola Marymount University and a former staff writer for TIME Magazine. She’s based in Los Angeles, California.
Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.