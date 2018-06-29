Hive Mind: Inside The Complicated World of Bee Colonies

Bumblebees and honeybees are two species of bees that form colonies. The colonies of bumblebees are smaller compared to their honeybee cousins, who’s hives can house tens of thousands of individuals. But both of these colonies have complicated compositions and structures that help them thrive.

For bumblebees, recent studies showed that colonies located in urban areas may actually be more successful than nests located in agricultural areas. Reporting in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, scientists found that city bumblebee colonies produced more individuals compared to their country counterparts. Biologist Ash Samuelson, who is an author on that study, talks about why urban environments might be a haven for bumblebees.

[You might think this slick dark-furred creature frightening, but one neuroscientist says it’s as adorable as Star Trek’s Tribbles.]

Then, entomologist Ramesh Sagili chats about his study published in the journal Scientific Reports. He examined what happens when the queen of a honeybee hive dies and how the surviving bees choose the next queen.