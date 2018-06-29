Hive Mind: Inside The Complicated World of Bee Colonies
20:31 minutes
Bumblebees and honeybees are two species of bees that form colonies. The colonies of bumblebees are smaller compared to their honeybee cousins, who’s hives can house tens of thousands of individuals. But both of these colonies have complicated compositions and structures that help them thrive.
For bumblebees, recent studies showed that colonies located in urban areas may actually be more successful than nests located in agricultural areas. Reporting in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, scientists found that city bumblebee colonies produced more individuals compared to their country counterparts. Biologist Ash Samuelson, who is an author on that study, talks about why urban environments might be a haven for bumblebees.
Then, entomologist Ramesh Sagili chats about his study published in the journal Scientific Reports. He examined what happens when the queen of a honeybee hive dies and how the surviving bees choose the next queen.
Ash Samuelson is a PhD student in the School of Biological Sciences at Royal Holloway, University of London, in Egham, England.
Ramesh Sagili is an associate professor in Apiculture at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon.
