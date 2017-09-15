How Do We Study Ancient Americans?

The Americas were one of the last areas populated by modern humans. The Clovis people were one of the first groups that lived in the area 13,000 years ago, and scientists believe that there were even earlier groups of migrants that had settled in the continents.

[A 14,000 year-old discovery emerges from oral history.]

Anthropologists Jennifer Raff and Frederic Sellet study these ancient groups of people, but from a different perspective. Raff uses genetic information from both modern and ancient groups and Sellet specializes in stone tools. In a conversation at the Orpheum Theater in Wichita, they discuss how they use each of these scientific tools to answer questions about the Clovis culture and try to piece together clues to how they migrated out of Asia and throughout the Americas.