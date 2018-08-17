How Fire Ants Avoid Traffic Jams

Worker ants keep the nest alive. They look for food, take care of the eggs, and dig all the tunnels. Fire ant colonies, for example, have hundreds of thousands of worker ants. You’d think traffic jams happen all the time. But they don’t!

The majority of the ants aren’t working, according to a study published in Science this week from researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology. They remain idle to stay out of the way, leaving only 30% of the ants to dig a new hole. The researchers also believe the dynamic between idle and active ants could be applied to teaching small robots to dig together at an earthquake site or find shelter underground during a natural disaster.

[Yes, jellyfish do indeed sleep.]

Dr. Daniel Goldman, Dunn Family Professor of Physics at the Georgia Institute of Technology, joins Ira Flatow to discuss why idle ants keep traffic flowing.