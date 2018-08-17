 08/17/2018

How Fire Ants Avoid Traffic Jams

To understand their strategies for working effectively without clogging traffic jams, researchers studied how fire ants dug tunnels in glass particles that simulated soil. Credit: Rob Felt, Georgia Tech

Worker ants keep the nest alive. They look for food, take care of the eggs, and dig all the tunnels. Fire ant colonies, for example, have hundreds of thousands of worker ants. You’d think traffic jams happen all the time. But they don’t!

The majority of the ants aren’t working, according to a study published in Science this week from researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology. They remain idle to stay out of the way, leaving only 30% of the ants to dig a new hole. The researchers also believe the dynamic between idle and active ants could be applied to teaching small robots to dig together at an earthquake site or find shelter underground during a natural disaster.

Dr. Daniel Goldman, Dunn Family Professor of Physics at the Georgia Institute of Technology, joins Ira Flatow to discuss why idle ants keep traffic flowing.

A robot ant in a pit of multicolored balls
Robots dig through spheres that are designed to simulate the moist soil in which ants dig. Credit: Rob Felt, Georgia Tech

Segment Guests

Daniel Goldman

Daniel Goldman is the Dunn Family Professor of Physics at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia.

