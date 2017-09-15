Barely two weeks after Hurricane Harvey unleashed a devastating amount of rain on Houston, Texas, Hurricane Irma ripped through the state of Florida. This week, the city of Jacksonville is reeling from record-setting flooding, and millions of people are without power, which may not be restored for days and possibly weeks.

[Hurricane Harvey is the beginning of a new normal.]

Irma’s category 5 winds and storm surge hit the Florida Keys especially hard. Residents who evacuated the islands are still waiting for the highway to reopen so they can return to what is left of their homes and communities.

And just like Florida residents, biologists will soon return to the Keys to reckon with the destruction Irma has left in its wake. In addition to people, the delicate ecosystem is home to many threatened and endangered species, like the magnificent frigatebird, Miami blue butterfly, and the pine key deer. Wildlife researchers, including Dr. Danielle Ogurcak at the Institute of Water and the Environment at Florida International University, and Dr. Kenneth Meyer, Executive Director of the Avian Research and Conservation Institute, are anxious to know their fate.