 03/08/2019

How Jumping Spiders Avoid Becoming A Tasty Snack

16:24 minutes

Jumping spiders are crafty hunters, but sometimes they need their own disguise to avoid their own predators. Biologist Alexis Dodson studies Synemosyna formica, a species of jumping spider that avoids detection by mimicking ants. They have even changed their characteristic way of movement: The species of jumping spider lost its ability to jump in order appear more ant-like.

Sometimes, predators can be your own mates—male jumping spiders becoming a female’s meal if their courtship displays don’t impress. Entomologist Lisa Taylor looks at how male jumping spiders use coloration to signal to females that they’re a promising mate rather than a tasty snack. Dodson and Taylor talk about what jumping spiders can tell us about tell us about the evolution of coloration and communication in the natural world. 

View these jumping spiders and their tricky, vibrant predator-evading techniques below!

two ants on the top and two ant-like spiders below on a white background
Can you spy the ant from the jumping spider? Baby S. formica spiders (bottom left) closely resemble the ant species, Crematogaster (top left). When the spiders grow into adults (bottom right) they mimic a larger ant species, Camponotus (top right). Credit: Alexis Dodson
a female scientist points at two different computer screens, on the left an image of an ant, on the right an image of an ant-like jumping spider
Alexis Dodson evaluates the differences and similarities between ant species and S. formica jumping spider. Credit: Jay Yocis and Joseph Fuqua II/UC Creative Services
a brightly colored jumping spider with a red furry face and white body perches on a leaf with its front legs up in the air
A brightly colored male jumping spider, species Habronattus pyrrithrix. Credit: Colin Hutton
a close up of a jumping spider's eyes, with its normally bright red face painted black
Just take a look at those peepers! This male H. pyrrithrix is wearing “face paint” (black liquid eyeliner) over its usually bright-red color under its eyes—see the unpainted male jumping spider above. Lisa Taylor did this to see if the darker color would cause fewer or more attacks from a female. Credit: Lisa Taylor
the jumping spider is actually pretty small. one is on a penny and barely takes up a fraction of it
Their colors may be bold and their moves may be charismatic, but male jumping spiders are quite small, as seen by this male H. pyrrithrix by a penny. Credit: Lyle Buss
a white and black striped jumping spider on a leaf
H. trimaculatus. Credit: Colin Hutton

Further Reading

  • Read the recent findings on the ant-mimicking jumping spiders from University of Cincinnati researchers Alexis Dodson and Nathan Morehouse.
  • Find out about all the jumping spider research coming out of Lisa Taylor’s lab at the University of Florida.
  • Learn about Lisa Taylor and her team’s study evaluating embellished eyelashes and face paint on male jumping spiders during courtship in Wired.
  • Can’t get enough jumping spiders? Check out SciFri’s jumping spider fact cards, courtship matching game, and video on the their dance moves!

Get science images that will blow your mind with our newsletter, Picture of the Week.

Segment Guests

Alexis Dodson

Alexis Dodson is a Ph.D. student in Biological Sciences at the University of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, Ohio.

More From Guest
Lisa Taylor

Lisa Taylor is a research scientist in Entomology and Nematology at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Jumping Spider Shake Down

Can you match each jumping spider dance to its vibratory song?

Read More

Crazy Eights: The Extraordinary Eyes of the Jumping Spider

How does the jumping spider use its eight eyes to make sense of the world?

Read More