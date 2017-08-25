Oh, Really? How Our Brain Turns Pitch Into Meaning

Changing the pitch of a word can alter the entire meaning of a sentence. “Mark went on vacation,” versus “Mark went on vacation,” convey different ideas. A group of researchers studied how the neurons in our brain picked up on these differences in pitch. The results were published this week in the journal Science.

[Scientists are experimenting with methods of conveying data audibly.]

Neurosurgeon Edward Chang, one of the authors of the study, discusses how our brains make sense of pitch, intonation, and background noise to discern meaning from spoken language.