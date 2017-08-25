Oh, Really? How Our Brain Turns Pitch Into Meaning
10:46 minutes
10:46 minutes
Changing the pitch of a word can alter the entire meaning of a sentence. “Mark went on vacation,” versus “Mark went on vacation,” convey different ideas. A group of researchers studied how the neurons in our brain picked up on these differences in pitch. The results were published this week in the journal Science.
[Scientists are experimenting with methods of conveying data audibly.]
Neurosurgeon Edward Chang, one of the authors of the study, discusses how our brains make sense of pitch, intonation, and background noise to discern meaning from spoken language.
Edward Chang is a neurosurgeon and professor of neurosurgery at the University of California, San Francisco.
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.