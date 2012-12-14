How Science Can Keep Your Christmas Tree Merry and Bright

12/14/2012
Nothing beats the smell of a live Christmas tree in your home, but how can you keep the needles on your tree and off your carpet? Rick Bates, professor of horticulture at Penn State University, offers tips for how to properly care for your Christmas tree this holiday season.
Rick Bates
Rick Bates is a professor of horticulture in the Department of Plant Science at Pennsylvania State University in University Park, Pennsylvania.
Denise Chow is a sci-tech editor at Live Science and a former associate producer for Science Friday.