If you were given a robot and asked to break it, would you do it? The amount of Furby destruction videos on Youtube suggest it wouldn’t be that hard. But that’s not true for all robots. According to researchers, knowing more about a robot or bonding with it can make you hesitant to harm it. And if the bond between you and a robot is strong enough, you might even go out of your way to protect it.

Kate Darling, robot ethicists from the MIT Media Lab, and Heather Knight, robotics researcher from Oregon State University, join Ira to talk about how we become attached to robots, and how this relationship can even influence our behavior.

Plus, our spinoff podcast, Undiscovered, is back! Hosts Elah Feder and Annie Minoff chat about the upcoming season, and give us a sneak preview of the first episode. Can’t wait? Listen to the trailer below.

And finally, we asked whether you have ever felt emotional attachment to a machine. If your answer is ‘Yes!’ you are far from alone. Check out some of the robo-love responses below.

I was super attached to the car I bought in college. She was like a friend who got me through five cross country moves and was always there for me, to share in my happiness or to cheer me up when I was feeling down. I cried when I couldn’t keep her anymore. — Meredith (@StarrySkyKnits) September 6, 2018

I don’t know if Vicki feels the same, but I do love my robot vacuum! Vicki the vacuum is an amazing household helper! I will say excuse me to her if we cross paths while she’s out and about doing her thing. So, yes, I’d say I’m emotionally attached! — Carolyn Steele (@MusicSteele) September 6, 2018

Scientists get very emotionally attached to our equipment. I know several people who are unwilling to be rude about their experimental setup whilst in the lab in case it hears them, gets offended and stops working. — Dr Rachel Oliver (@DrRachelNitride) September 5, 2018

The charging port on one of our tablets broke. As the battery got low, it kept chirping asking us to charge it but we couldn’t. It was surprisingly sad and we had to hide the tablet in a box until it died because we couldn’t listen. — Peter Wayner (@peterwayner) September 6, 2018

I came home to find the robot vacuum cleaner tangled in a rug whining for help… unconsciously I said “poor baby, I will get that”… I felt stupid immediately. 😀 — Sidney Monteiro (@SidneyMonteiro) September 6, 2018