 09/07/2018

How Strong Is The Human-Robot Bond?

34:32 minutes

single robot arm with hand extended on with gray overlay
Credit: Shutterstock

If you were given a robot and asked to break it, would you do it? The amount of Furby destruction videos on Youtube suggest it wouldn’t be that hard. But that’s not true for all robots. According to researchers, knowing more about a robot or bonding with it can make you hesitant to harm it. And if the bond between you and a robot is strong enough, you might even go out of your way to protect it.

[How is technology changing the face of death?]

Kate Darling, robot ethicists from the MIT Media Lab, and Heather Knight, robotics researcher from Oregon State University, join Ira to talk about how we become attached to robots, and how this relationship can even influence our behavior.

Plus, our spinoff podcast, Undiscovered, is back! Hosts Elah Feder and Annie Minoff chat about the upcoming season, and give us a sneak preview of the first episode. Can’t wait? Listen to the trailer below.

And finally, we asked whether you have ever felt emotional attachment to a machine. If your answer is ‘Yes!’ you are far from alone. Check out some of the robo-love responses below.

[What does it take to write great sci-fi and fantasy books?]

Support great science journalism!

Segment Guests

Annie Minoff

Annie Minoff is co-host and producer of Undiscovered. She also plays the banjo.

Elah Feder

Elah Feder is co-host and producer of Undiscovered. She’s also Science Friday’s resident Canadian.

Kate Darling

Kate Darling is a robot ethicist in the MIT Media Lab, Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Heather Knight

Heather Knight is a robotics researcher at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon.

Meet the Producers

About Christopher Intagliata

Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.

About Lucy Huang

Lucy Huang is Science Friday’s summer 2018 radio intern. When she’s not covering science stories, she’s busy procrasti-baking.

