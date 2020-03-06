Do You Have The ‘Right Stuff’ To Be An Astronaut?

If you’ve ever considered being an astronaut, this might be your chance to land that dream job. This week, NASA opened applications for a new class of astronaut candidates. It’s a full-time position based in Houston, Texas, paying over $104,000 per year. Job duties would include “conducting operations in space, including on the International Space Station (ISS) and in the development and testing of future spacecraft” and “performing extravehicular activities (EVA) and robotics operations using the remote manipulator system.” Please note that “substantial travel” is required.



How do you know if you have the ‘right stuff’ to apply? First, you’ll need a master’s degree or higher in some sort of STEM field, or two years in a doctoral program, or an M.D. or D.O. degree. Applicants with just a STEM bachelor’s degree may also be considered—if they’re also a certified test pilot or currently in test pilot school.

Frank Rubio, a NASA astronaut who completed the most recent previous selection program in 2017, joins Ira to talk about what other qualities are valuable in an astronaut applicant—and the training program for those accepted.

Are you ready to apply? Check out the job listing!

