 03/06/2020

Do You Have The ‘Right Stuff’ To Be An Astronaut?

17:07 minutes

an astronaut in space on the international space station holds a photoshopped sign that says "help wanted"
Want to be an astronaut? NASA is currently looking for candidates! Credit: NASA/Designed by Lauren Young

If you’ve ever considered being an astronaut, this might be your chance to land that dream job. This week, NASA opened applications for a new class of astronaut candidates. It’s a full-time position based in Houston, Texas, paying over $104,000 per year. Job duties would include “conducting operations in space, including on the International Space Station (ISS) and in the development and testing of future spacecraft” and “performing extravehicular activities (EVA) and robotics operations using the remote manipulator system.” Please note that “substantial travel” is required.

How do you know if you have the ‘right stuff’ to apply? First, you’ll need a master’s degree or higher in some sort of STEM field, or two years in a doctoral program, or an M.D. or D.O. degree. Applicants with just a STEM bachelor’s degree may also be considered—if they’re also a certified test pilot or currently in test pilot school.  

Frank Rubio, a NASA astronaut who completed the most recent previous selection program in 2017, joins Ira to talk about what other qualities are valuable in an astronaut applicant—and the training program for those accepted.  

Are you ready to apply? Check out the job listing

Segment Guests

Frank Rubio

Frank Rubio is a NASA astronaut and a member of the 2017 Astronaut Candidate Class. He’s based at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

