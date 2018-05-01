 01/05/2018

How To Improve Your Cybersecurity

25:27 minutes

They just don’t make cybersecurity the way that they used to. Photo by Josh Graciano/flickr/CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Living in a digital, connected world comes with risks. There are certain vulnerabilities that are difficult to protect yourself against—like the recent Equifax security breach that exposed millions of social security numbers. But there are ways to build up your personal digital security when it comes to your devices and how you decide to share your information. Engineer Micah Lee and Jason Koebler of Motherboard help us sort through encrypted messaging, password managers, and VPNs to increase your cybersecurity safety and IQ.

Segment Guests

Jason Koebler

Jason Koebler is Editor-in-Chief of Motherboard, based in New York, New York.

Micah Lee

Micah Lee is a security engineer at The Intercept in Berkeley, California.

