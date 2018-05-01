How To Improve Your Cybersecurity

Living in a digital, connected world comes with risks. There are certain vulnerabilities that are difficult to protect yourself against—like the recent Equifax security breach that exposed millions of social security numbers. But there are ways to build up your personal digital security when it comes to your devices and how you decide to share your information. Engineer Micah Lee and Jason Koebler of Motherboard help us sort through encrypted messaging, password managers, and VPNs to increase your cybersecurity safety and IQ.