 09/22/2017

How Will The Wildfires Of Today Fuel The Fires Of Tomorrow?

28:05 minutes

The Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge, Oregon. Credit: Shutterstock

This year, 50,000 wildfires have burned 8.5 million acres of land in the United States. California, Washington, Oregon, and Montana currently have multiple large fires burning. The large Eagle Creek fire in the Columbia River Gorge near Portland was started by two teenagers who set off a firecracker.

[Here’s what a fire whirl looks like.]

Fire ecologist Jennifer Balch conducted a study that showed that humans were responsible for starting 84 percent of wildfires.

Balch and Hugh Safford, a fire ecologist with the Forest Service, discuss the role that human influence—including climate change—might have on future wildfire seasons, and how this will affect the ecosystems and management of wildfires.

Additionally, atmospheric chemist Bob Yokelson describes the composition of the smoke plumes from these wildfires and the effects on air quality.

Segment Guests

Bob Yokelson

Bob Yokelson is a professor of chemistry at the University of Montana. He’s based in Missoula, Montana.

Jennifer Balch

Jennifer Balch is the director of Earth Lab and an assistant professor of geography at the University of Colorado. She’s based in Boulder, Colorado.

Hugh Safford

Hugh Safford is an adjunct professor in environmental science and policy at the University of California – Davis, and a regional ecologist with the Forest Service, Pacific Southwest Region. He’s based in Vallejo, California.

