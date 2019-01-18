 01/18/2019

How Would A Green New Deal Work?

24:47 minutes

Ocasio-Cortez in the foreground flanked by two tv mics with students behind her
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined student activists with the Sunrise Movement who occupied Nancy Pelosi’s office to demand action on climate change. Credit: Shutterstock

A Green New Deal is the idea of an economy based on renewable energy, green jobs, and other policies that combat climate change. The idea was recently proposed by newly elected Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; former President Obama put out a stimulus plan in 2008 that included elements of a Green New Deal.

But the term was first coined over a decade ago by the journalist Thomas Friedman. Friedman talks about what possible green proposals could entail and what obstacles it might face.  

Further Reading

Read Thomas Friedman’s original 2007 column that coined the term “Green New Deal.” [New York Times]

Read Thomas Friedman’s book Hot, Flat, and Crowded: Why We Need a Green Revolution—and How It Can Renew America where he expands on the Green New Deal. [Amazon]

Why does Obama’s 2008 Green New Deal implementation and its political blowback worry today’s Democrats? [Politico Magazine]

Segment Guests

Thomas Friedman

Thomas Friedman is the Foreign Affairs Op-Ed columnist for New York Times, and the author of Hot, Flat, and Crowded: Why We Need a Green Revolution–and How It Can Renew America (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2008). He’s based in Washington, D.C.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

Explore More

Birdie In Flight: The Science of Badminton

The key to the badminton's speed is the unique aerodynamic shape of the birdie and the kinetic movements by players.

Watch Video

The Hidden Beauty Of The Human Placenta

Though discarded after birth, the placenta builds the first vital connection between mother and fetus.

Read More