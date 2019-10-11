 10/11/2019

Humans Might Be Able To Regrow Cartilage

8:29 minutes

a black and white x-ray of a foot and ankle. you can see where the bones meet and where the joints are
An x-ray of a normal right foot. Credit: Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons

Cartilage is the connective tissue that provides padding between your joints. As we age, the wearing down of cartilage can lead to different types of arthritis. It’s been long believed that once humans lose cartilage, it can never grow back. Now, a team of researchers investigated this idea, and found that the cartilage in our ankles might be able to turnover more easily compared to our hips and knees. Their results were published in the journal Science Advances. Rheumatologist Virginia Byers Kraus, who was an author on the study, discusses how human cartilage might be able to regenerate and what this means for future treatments.

Further Reading

Find out what’s happening on Science Friday…on Thursday. Subscribe to our preview newsletter.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Virginia Byers Kraus

Virginia Byers Kraus is a Professor of Medicine, Orthopaedics and Pathology at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

One Small Step For Man, One Giant Leap For Paralysis Treatment

Three new studies show rapid progress of paralyzed patients using spinal cord stimulation.

Read More

The Axolotl: A Cut Above the Rest

The axolotl is a Mexican salamander with an incredible ability: Cut its leg off, and the limb will grow right back!

Watch Video