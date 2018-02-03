 03/02/2018

In A Noted Food Lab, The Glass May Be Half Empty

If you like to read about the psychology around food and eating, you’ve probably come across stories based on research from Cornell’s Food and Brand Lab, directed by Brian Wansink. Over the years, the lab has published many studies that have caught the eye of the media, from using a magically-refilling soup bowl to help study portion sizes, to work involving the effect of plate size on meals, to investigating how the pricing of meals and wine affects the perceptions of the people consuming them.

Drs. Brian Wansink (left) and David Just (right) visit students at the Beverly J. Martin Elementary School in Ithaca, NY. Credit: U.S. Dept. of Agriculture/flickr/CC BY-ND 2.0

In a article published this week by Buzzfeed News, science reporter Stephanie Lee reports on a history of shoddy research practices in the lab, and a chain of emails that indicates a practice of “p-hacking”—a statistical wrangling of data aimed at making a borderline result appear to be statistically significant. Lee discusses her reporting with Ira, and talks about the challenge of reproducibility in scientific research.

Segment Guests

Stephanie Lee

Stephanie Lee is a science reporter for Buzzfeed News, based in San Francisco, California.

