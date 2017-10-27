You wouldn’t know it now, but spider researcher Catherine Scott of the University of Toronto used to be petrified of spiders. The same goes for Raleigh entomologist Eleanor Spicer Rice, whose forthcoming book on our arachnid friends will be out this winter.

[Let’s get up close and personal with the misunderstood common spider.]

What changed their minds? Learning more about the weird, wonderful behaviors of our eight-legged friends. For example, a spitting spider hunts by throwing a mass of sticky web material mixed with venom. And a cellar spider defends itself from threats by spinning so fast it cannot be seen.

The two talk with Ira about their citizen science project, Recluse or Not?, aimed at identifying the spiders people have seen in their homes. Hint: It’s very often NOT a recluse. Plus, why recluses are less scary than you think, and why you might want to consider turning your spider fear…into spider love.

Just look at these little buddies:

Can’t get enough of these lovable spiders? Here are more photos from the marvelous, misunderstood lives of the common spider.