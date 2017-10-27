 10/27/2017

In Defense Of Spiders

17:33 minutes

This black widow has captured a green lacewing. Credit: Sean McCann/courtesy University of Chicago Press

You wouldn’t know it now, but spider researcher Catherine Scott of the University of Toronto used to be petrified of spiders. The same goes for Raleigh entomologist Eleanor Spicer Rice, whose forthcoming book on our arachnid friends will be out this winter.

[Let’s get up close and personal with the misunderstood common spider.]

What changed their minds? Learning more about the weird, wonderful behaviors of our eight-legged friends. For example, a spitting spider hunts by throwing a mass of sticky web material mixed with venom. And a cellar spider defends itself from threats by spinning so fast it cannot be seen.

The two talk with Ira about their citizen science project, Recluse or Not?, aimed at identifying the spiders people have seen in their homes. Hint: It’s very often NOT a recluse. Plus, why recluses are less scary than you think, and why you might want to consider turning your spider fear…into spider love.

Just look at these little buddies:

A western black widow (Latrodectus hesperus). Credit: Sean McCann
A male brown recluse. Credit: Sean McCann
Left side: A recluse. Right side: Not a recluse. Credit: Sean McCann.
Catherine Scott holding a harmless hobo spider. Credit: Sean McCann

Can’t get enough of these lovable spiders? Here are more photos from the marvelous, misunderstood lives of the common spider.

Find out what’s happening on Science Friday…on Thursday. Subscribe to our preview newsletter.

Segment Guests

Catherine Scott

Catherine Scott is an arachnologist and PhD student at the University of Toronto in Toronto, Canada.

More From Guest
Eleanor Spicer Rice

Eleanor Spicer Rice is an entomologist and co-author of Dr. Eleanor’s Book of Common Spiders (University of Chicago Press, 2018). She’s based in Durham, North Carolina.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.

Explore More

The Marvelous, Misunderstood Lives Of Common Spiders

These eight-legged crawlers have an unnecessarily bad rap.

Read More

Shake Your Silk-Maker: The Dance of the Peacock Spider

With their ornately-colored fur, rhythmic pulsations, and booty-shaking dance moves, male peacock spiders attract the attention of spectating females as well as researchers.

Watch Video