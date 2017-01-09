In Florida, A New Law Is Hitting Textbooks

In July, a new Florida state law took effect that permits any resident of the state to object to textbooks that are used in classrooms. While the law doesn’t explicitly mention science, teachers like Brandon Haught, co-founder of the non-profit Florida Citizens for Science, are concerned that the subject may get swept up in the broad legal language.

[Teaching climate change science in the classroom.]

The Florida bill is the first of its kind, but there have been other attempts at passing similar ones in states across the nation. Haught and Julie Palakovich Carr, a science policy expert, talk about what the passing of this bill means for science curriculum and teachers in Florida, and other similar policies in other states.