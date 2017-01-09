 09/01/2017

In Florida, A New Law Is Hitting Textbooks

In July, a new Florida state law took effect that permits any resident of the state to object to textbooks that are used in classrooms. While the law doesn’t explicitly mention science, teachers like Brandon Haught, co-founder of the non-profit Florida Citizens for Science, are concerned that the subject may get swept up in the broad legal language.

The Florida bill is the first of its kind, but there have been other attempts at passing similar ones in states across the nation. Haught and Julie Palakovich Carr, a science policy expert, talk about what the passing of this bill means for science curriculum and teachers in Florida, and other similar policies in other states.

Julie Palakovich Carr

Julie Palakovich Carr is Public Policy Manager for the American Institute of Biological Sciences in Washington, D.C..

Brandon Haught

Brandon Haught is an environmental science teacher at University High School. He’s also author of Going Ape: Florida’s Battles over Evolution in the Classroom (University Press of Florida, 2014), and Communications Director and Co-founder of Florida Citizens for Science. He’s based in Orange City, Florida.

