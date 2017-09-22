In Frog Versus Dinosaur, This Frog Wins

Its name is Beelzebufo—literally, devil toad. Weighing in at ten pounds and over a foot in length, this ancient frog from Madagascar was a fearsome predator. In fact, a new analysis suggests the giant frogs could even devour small dinosaurs, with a bite as strong as a wolf’s. Amy Nordrum of IEEE Spectrum tells Ira the details in this news roundup, and brings us stories about earthquake early warning systems, prescription apps for addiction, and how squirrels catalog their nuts.

[Want to detect earthquakes? There’s an app for that.]