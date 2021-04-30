 04/30/2021

India Suffering Under A Deadly Second Wave Of COVID-19

12:10 minutes

two people in hazmat suits attends to bonfire that is cremating someone who'd died from covid-19 complications in an abandoned building. people wearing masks observe from a distance
Family members, wearing protective suits, perform last rites before cremation of a COVID-19 victim at Hindu Moksha Dham crematorium in Beawar. Credit: Sumit Saraswat/Shutterstock

India is experiencing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic The country had a record low number of cases in February, but the numbers increased starting in mid-March. Yesterday, the country reported nearly 380,000 new cases in just one day. And the number of deaths has reached nearly 4,000. 

Amy Nordrum of the MIT Technology Review fills in that story along with an FDA crackdown on clinical trials and new earthquake early warning detection systems in New Zealand, Greece, Oregon, and Washington state

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Amy Nordrum

Amy Nordrum is commissioning editor at MIT Technology Review. Previously, she was News Editor at IEEE Spectrum in New York City.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a senior producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

About John Dankosky

John Dankosky is a contributing editor with Science Friday, and occasional guest host. He also works with public radio collaboratives, and hosts “Steady Habits”—a podcast of the digital news service, The Connecticut Mirror.

Explore More

Ask An Expert: What The Heck Are Microplastics?

We create them, we eat them, we breathe them in. But what effect do microplastics have on our bodies and our planet?

Read More

The Global Pollinating Forces Behind Your Food

When you eat foods grown in another country, you’re benefiting from pollinating insects and animals thousands of miles away.

Read More