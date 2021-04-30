India Suffering Under A Deadly Second Wave Of COVID-19

India is experiencing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic The country had a record low number of cases in February, but the numbers increased starting in mid-March. Yesterday, the country reported nearly 380,000 new cases in just one day. And the number of deaths has reached nearly 4,000.

Amy Nordrum of the MIT Technology Review fills in that story along with an FDA crackdown on clinical trials and new earthquake early warning detection systems in New Zealand, Greece, Oregon, and Washington state.