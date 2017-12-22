These days most people are never more than a few feet away from their phones—sometimes just a few inches. And scientists have studied weather long-term exposure to cell phone radiation could have an adverse impact on human health and the overwhelming majority of evidence finds these devices to be safe. But last week the California Department of Public Health issued guidelines that went against that scientific consensus, suggesting that cell phone radiation could be harmful by offering up ways it could be avoided.

Sophie Bushwick, Senior Editor for Popular Science joins Ira to discuss how the California guidelines damage public perception of the links between cell phones and potential health risks. Plus, why kids think that having a birthday party is what makes them get older.