 11/03/2017

Killer Cone Snails…For Your Health?

9:30 minutes

The tropical oceans of the world are strewn with the brightly colored and intricately patterned shells of cone snails—marine snails with more than 3,000 species worldwide. But within those opulent shells live fierce hunters armed with deadly venoms that can kill worms, fish, and even, in rare cases, people. But it turns out these venoms could also offer promising treatments for cancer and addiction-free options for chronic pain.

In this new video from Science Friday’s Breakthrough: Portraits of Women in Science” series produced with the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, biochemist Mandë Holford talks about the delicate work of collecting snails to study, and how scientists are identifying useful compounds in snail venom and turning them into drugs.

See the killer cone snails in action below:

cone snail attacks
The cone snails hide under the sand, waiting for prey to swim by. Credit: Olivera Lab
cone snail getting ready to attack
It uses its siphon to smell a nearby fish and extends its proboscis. Credit: Olivera Lab
fish death
The cone snail harpoons prey with the proboscis, which is tipped with venom. Credit: Olivera Lab
cone snail attacks fish
This fish falls victim to a violent death. The venom paralyzes the prey. Credit: courtesy of Dr. Jason Biggs, University of Guam
cone snail swallowing fish
Then, the fish is engulfed in the snail’s mouth. Credit: Science Friday
cone snail fish
Credit: BioPixel

Watch the rest of the Breakthrough: Portraits Of Women In Science series.

Support great science journalism!

Segment Guests

Mandë Holford

Mandë Holford is an associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Hunter College. She’s also a research associate in comparative genomics of invertebrate zoology at the American Museum of Natural History. She’s based in New York City.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.

Explore More

The Polar Bear Necessities

USGS wildlife biologist Karyn Rode monitors how populations of polar bears are affected by shrinking sea ice and other changing conditions in the Arctic.

Read More

Martian Lab Made in Manhattan

What's it like to build tools for Curiosity? Intense.

Read More