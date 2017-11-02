Killer Cone Snails…For Your Health?

The tropical oceans of the world are strewn with the brightly colored and intricately patterned shells of cone snails—marine snails with more than 3,000 species worldwide. But within those opulent shells live fierce hunters armed with deadly venoms that can kill worms, fish, and even, in rare cases, people. But it turns out these venoms could also offer promising treatments for cancer and addiction-free options for chronic pain.

In this new video from Science Friday’s “Breakthrough: Portraits of Women in Science” series produced with the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, biochemist Mandë Holford talks about the delicate work of collecting snails to study, and how scientists are identifying useful compounds in snail venom and turning them into drugs.

See the killer cone snails in action below:

