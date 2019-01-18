 01/18/2019

Learning Earth’s Impact History With Lunar Craters

16:38 minutes

Our moon formed about 4.51 billion years ago and it’s been pummeled by meteorites ever since, leaving behind the lunar craters you can see on the surface today. Recently, scientists curious to know how often those impacts occurred came up with a clever way of determining the age of the craters. They discovered that many of them are relatively young—that is, the moon got hit by space rocks a lot more recently and a lot more frequently than scientists once thought. Sara Mazrouei, planetary scientist at the University of Toronto joins Ira to discuss the new research, out in the journal Science this week, and what it could tell us about Earth’s crater history.

Ever wonder what those lunar impacts might sound like as music? Check out this video by SYSTEM Sounds:

Plus, Dean Regasoutreach astronomer at the Cincinnati Observatory, tells skygazers how to see the January 2019 lunar eclipse.

Further Reading

Calling all word nerds! Sign up for Science Diction, a weekly email about words, science, and language.

Segment Guests

Sara Mazrouei

Sara Mazrouei is a planetary scientist at the University of Toronto in Toronto, Canada.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Katie Feather

Katie Feather is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

Explore More

China Shoots ‘Jade Rabbit’ Rover to the Moon

BBC science editor David Shukman talks about the motivations behind China's moonshot.

Read More

Are We Ready For A Climate Change Refugee Crisis?

Plus, the lasting impact of the BP oil spill, and how a warming Arctic is making climate change worse.

Read More