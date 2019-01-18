Learning Earth’s Impact History With Lunar Craters

Our moon formed about 4.51 billion years ago and it’s been pummeled by meteorites ever since, leaving behind the lunar craters you can see on the surface today. Recently, scientists curious to know how often those impacts occurred came up with a clever way of determining the age of the craters. They discovered that many of them are relatively young—that is, the moon got hit by space rocks a lot more recently and a lot more frequently than scientists once thought. Sara Mazrouei, planetary scientist at the University of Toronto joins Ira to discuss the new research, out in the journal Science this week, and what it could tell us about Earth’s crater history.

Ever wonder what those lunar impacts might sound like as music? Check out this video by SYSTEM Sounds:

Plus, Dean Regas, outreach astronomer at the Cincinnati Observatory, tells skygazers how to see the January 2019 lunar eclipse.

