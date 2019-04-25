 04/26/2019

Lemurs: They’re Just Like Us (Sort Of)

5:22 minutes

What has big eyes, a bushy tail, and is the only primate to go into hibernation six months out of the year? It’s the fat-tailed dwarf lemur, an endangered species endemic to the island of Madagascar. During their hibernation period, the lemurs enter a state of torpor, which essentially disables the animals’ internal thermostat. It turns out we humans possess the same gene that is activated when the lemur initiates torpor—we just don’t know how to activate it. Science Friday video producer Luke Groskin traveled to the only captive colony of dwarf lemurs in the world outside of Madagascar, the Duke Lemur Center in North Carolina, to investigate the sleeping cuties’ hibernation habits—and how they could apply to humans. Learn more in our latest Macroscope video.

fluffly little lemur clinging to a branch and turning swiftly to look at the camera under a red light
Credit: Luke Groskin
close up shot of gloved hands holding tiny big-eyed lemurs that fit in their hand, and person with "duke lemur center" shirt in the background
Baby lemurs at the Duke Lemur Center. Credit: Duke Lemur Center
lemur face really close to camera and then runs away, all under a red light
Credit: Luke Groskin

Further Reading:

Sign up for Degrees Of Change, and stay on top of today's most important climate stories.

Segment Guests

Luke Groskin

Luke Groskin is Science Friday’s video producer. He’s on a mission to make you love spiders and other odd creatures.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Katie Feather

Katie Feather is an associate producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

What Lemurs Can Teach Us About Human Evolution

An excerpt From "The Strange Case of the Rickety Cossack and Other Cautionary Tales From Human Evolution."

Read More

Etched From The Mind

Neuroscientist and artist Greg Dunn illuminates the intricate processes of the brain.

Watch Video