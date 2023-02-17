 02/17/2023

Lion’s Mane Mushrooms Improve Memory, Study Finds

Lion’s Mane mushroom might help improve memory by stimulating nerve growth. Credit: Shutterstock

For centuries, the lion’s mane mushroom has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for a variety of ailments, including strengthening memory. A recent study from the Queensland Brain Institute confirms what herbalists have long said: There are properties of this mushroom that build brain cells. In mice, these properties promoted neuron growth when diluted in water, resulting in better hippocampal memory.

This result is a very good sign that the properties in lion’s mane mushrooms can protect against dementia and Alzheimer’s, the researchers behind the study say. Using the isolated components of the mushroom could be a step forward in the treatment of these devastating brain conditions. 

a simple diagram. at the top is a picture of lion's mane mushroom with a large arrow coming out below it, extending to the bottom of the diagram. the next stage features chemical diagrams of NDPIH and Hericene A. below that is the text "neutrophic activity." below that are simple illustrations of brain cells like neurite, and a mouse. the accompanying text reads: "increase neurite outgrowth, enlarge growth cone, enhance recognition memory"
A diagram depicting the neurological effects of Lion’s Mane mushroom in mice. Credit: Ramón Martínez-Mármol, YeJin Chai, Jacinta N. Conroy, Zahra Khan, et al., Creative Commons

Joining Ira to talk about this study is the study’s co-author, Dr. Ramon Martinez-Marmol, research fellow at the Queensland Brain Institute, based in Brisbane, Australia. 

Ramon Martinez-Marmol

Dr. Ramon Martinez-Marmol is a research fellow in the Queensland Brain Institute in Brisbane, Australia.

