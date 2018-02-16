Just in time for Valentine’s Day, a story of love gone bad: Two years ago, an Oregon woman with itchy eyes learned that the source of her discomfort was tiny worms living and breeding on her eyeball. It turned out she had a parasite normally found on cattle eyeballs—the result of a fly wandering onto the wrong animal.

[Help us plan for the future with a sustaining donation. And, for a limited time, we’ll send you a shiny pin!]



Buzzfeed News science reporter Nidhi Subbaraman explains the strange case, which turned out to be the first record of a human having the parasite. Plus, how a small sea creature might rewrite what we know about the origins of walking, and the ecological clues hidden in fossilized bird poop.