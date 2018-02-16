Love On The Surface Of An Eyeball, Life’s First Steps, And Clues From Poop
7:22 minutes
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, a story of love gone bad: Two years ago, an Oregon woman with itchy eyes learned that the source of her discomfort was tiny worms living and breeding on her eyeball. It turned out she had a parasite normally found on cattle eyeballs—the result of a fly wandering onto the wrong animal.
Buzzfeed News science reporter Nidhi Subbaraman explains the strange case, which turned out to be the first record of a human having the parasite. Plus, how a small sea creature might rewrite what we know about the origins of walking, and the ecological clues hidden in fossilized bird poop.
Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.