Love On The Surface Of An Eyeball, Life’s First Steps, And Clues From Poop

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, a story of love gone bad: Two years ago, an Oregon woman with itchy eyes learned that the source of her discomfort was tiny worms living and breeding on her eyeball. It turned out she had a parasite normally found on cattle eyeballs—the result of a fly wandering onto the wrong animal.

Buzzfeed News science reporter Nidhi Subbaraman explains the strange case, which turned out to be the first record of a human having the parasite. Plus, how a small sea creature might rewrite what we know about the origins of walking, and the ecological clues hidden in fossilized bird poop.

