What Is Causing Maine’s Puffins To Physically Shrink?
6:34 minutes
6:34 minutes
This article is part of The State of Science, a series featuring science stories from public radio stations across the United States. This story was produced in collaboration with Maine Public Radio.
The ocean islands off the coast of Maine are home to the Atlantic puffin, a peculiar and charismatic bird. This cold-weather species loves to hang out on rocky shores, chomping down on little fish.
But like many species, these puffins are threatened by climate change. Rapid warming in the Gulf of Maine has changed the food available in their habitat, creating a bizarre problem of “micro-puffins”: members of the species 40 to 50% smaller than normal, due to malnutrition.
Joining guest host John Dankosky to discuss the long history of oscillating puffin populations, and what’s being done to get them back to a healthy size, is Fred Bever, reporter at Maine Public Radio in Portland, Maine.
Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.
Fred Bever is a reporter at the New England News Collaborative and Maine Public Radio News in Portland, Maine.
The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.
Luke Groskin is Science Friday’s video producer. He’s on a mission to make you love spiders and other odd creatures.
Kathleen Davis is a producer at Science Friday, which means she spends the week brainstorming, researching, and writing, typically in that order. She’s a big fan of stories related to strange animal facts and dystopian technology.
John Dankosky works with the radio team to create our weekly show, and is helping to build our State of Science Reporting Network. He’s also been a long-time guest host on Science Friday. He and his wife have four cats, thousands of bees, and a yoga studio in the sleepy Northwest hills of Connecticut.