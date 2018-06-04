Meet The Bowhead Whale, The Jazz Singer of the Deep
7:16 minutes
Humpback whales are known for their complex songs and melodies, but bowhead whales are the “jazz singers” of the baleen deep sea singers, according to oceanographer Kate Stafford. Over a three-year period, Stafford recorded bowhead whales in the Fram Strait in the Arctic singing 184 different melodies. The whales also altered their songs from year to year.
Stafford joins guest host John Dankosky to talk about why these whales might have such a diverse songbook.
Kate Stafford is principal oceanographer at the Applied Physics Lab at the University of Washington in Seattle, and an affiliate associate professor of oceanography there.
