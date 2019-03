There’s been a changing of the guard in the U.S. House of Representatives. In January, Representative Eddie Bernice Johnson, a democrat from Texas, took over as chair of the House Committee for Science, Space, and Technology from her predecessor Lamar Smith. Smith was in charge of the House Science Committee for six years—an era that was defined by partisan attacks on climate science, and the issuing of congressional subpoenas to scientists.

Now under new leadership, Chairwoman Johnson is looking to restore credibility to the House Science Committee, listening to the scientific consensus on climate change and aiming for bipartisan oversight of scientific programs. But how much progress will the new committee make when it’s up against an administration that’s been hostile to many of the agencies that conduct scientific research? Chairwoman Johnson joins Ira to talk about bringing science back to the committee, changes she plans to make from previous leadership, and her thoughts on the President’s stance on climate change.

Correction 3/22/2019: A previous version of this page stated that Representative Lamar Smith had declined our invitations for an interview. Congressman Smith was interviewed as a guest on Science Friday on March 1, 2013. We regret the error.

