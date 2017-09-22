Meet The New Zealand Glow Worm

Visit New Zealand and you may find yourself, some night, in a cave, watching glow worms light up the dark like wiggling stars.

But besides being enchanting, these worms—fungus gnat maggots, technically—are enthralling to scientists. They are one of 40 different animals that have evolved bioluminescence to help them hunt food or attract a mate. Miriam Sharpe and Kurt Krause, biochemistry researchers at the University of Otago in New Zealand, are working to understand the precise chemistry that controls the glow worm’s glow. Ira talks to video producer Chelsea Fiske, who documented their work in the newest video for Science Friday’s Macroscope series.

