 10/12/2018

Mining For Clues Of The Mayan Salt Producers

12:14 minutes

6 stone tools carved into sharp points and laying next to each other on a table
Stone tools that were analyzed in the study. Credit: LSU

At the peak of the Maya civilization between 250 and 900 AD, residents of the empire had developed complex mathematics, architecture, and sprawling cities. We now know that the Maya may have developed even more advanced networks. Last month, scientists surveyed a Mayan ‘megalopolis’ in present-day Guatemala made up of 60,000 structures.

[The key to the perfect bite of your dinner? Listen to your food.]

Anthropologist Heather McKillop, who was not a part of the study, is adding to that story. She uncovered clues of a vast Mayan salt production system off the coast of Belize that may have been used to preserve fish and a place for trade. Her findings were published this week in The Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences. McKillop tells us how the Maya may have produced salt, and what this reveals about the economy of the civilization.

Related Links:

  • Read the full study about the use-wear examination of the stone tools.
  • Learn more about the discovery of the Maya “megalopolis” detected by Lidar technology.

Find out what’s happening on Science Friday…on Thursday. Subscribe to our preview newsletter.

Segment Guests

Heather McKillop

Heather McKillop is a professor of geography and anthropology at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

Explore More

Belize’s Blue Hole Offers Clues To Mayan Collapse

Sediment cores from around the Yucatán Peninsula support a theory as to what could have led to the Mayans' demise.

Read More

Debunking Doomsday and Exploring Maya Science

Two archaeologists weigh in on what the ancient Maya actually said about 2012. Spoiler: not much.

Read More