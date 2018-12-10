Mining For Clues Of The Mayan Salt Producers

At the peak of the Maya civilization between 250 and 900 AD, residents of the empire had developed complex mathematics, architecture, and sprawling cities. We now know that the Maya may have developed even more advanced networks. Last month, scientists surveyed a Mayan ‘megalopolis’ in present-day Guatemala made up of 60,000 structures.

Anthropologist Heather McKillop, who was not a part of the study, is adding to that story. She uncovered clues of a vast Mayan salt production system off the coast of Belize that may have been used to preserve fish and a place for trade. Her findings were published this week in The Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences. McKillop tells us how the Maya may have produced salt, and what this reveals about the economy of the civilization.

