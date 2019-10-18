 10/18/2019

We Choose To Go To The Moon… But When?

a woman astronaut in a space suit waving
Kristine Davis, a spacesuit engineer at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, wearing a ground prototype of NASA’s new Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU). Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky/flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

This week, a congressional hearing examined NASA’s plan to return humans to the moon by 2024—and some Appropriations Committee members didn’t seem particularly bullish on the idea. New York Representative José E. Serrano had this to say

Since NASA had already programmed the lunar landing mission for 2028, why does it suddenly need to speed up the clock by four years—time that is needed to carry out a successful program from a science and safety perspective. To a lot of Members, the motivation appears to be just a political one—giving President Trump a moon landing in a possible second term, should he be reelected.

In this segment, Eric Berger, a senior space editor at Ars Technica, talks with Ira about the implications of that hearing. 

Plus, as it rushes to meet that 2024 deadline, NASA this week unveiled a new spacesuit, tailor-made for strolling on the lunar surface. Amy Ross of NASA Johnson Space Center led the suit’s design, and she joins Ira here to talk about its capabilities—and why a puffy suit is still necessary, rather than a tighter design depicted and described in films like The Martian.

See photos of some of the newly designed spacesuits featured at NASA’s showcase below.

a full body shot of a space suit that is color red, blue, and white. on the back is a large pack
A ground prototype of NASA’s new Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU) is seen Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at NASA Headquarters in Washington, DC. The xEMU suit improves on the suits previous worn on the moon during the Apollo era and those currently in use for spacewalks outside the International Space Station. Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky/flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
an orange fitting pilot suit
Dustin Gohmert, Orion Crew Survival Systems Project Manager at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, wears the Orion Crew Survival System (OCSS) suit. The Orion suit is designed for a custom fit and incorporates safety technology and mobility features that will help protect astronauts on launch day, in emergency situations, high-risk parts of missions near the Moon, and during the high-speed return to Earth. Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky/flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
a woman astronaut stands in a new space suit
Davis gives a demonstration of the suit, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at NASA Headquarters in Washington. The xEMU suit improves on the suits previous worn on the moon during the Apollo era and those currently in use for spacewalks outside the International Space Station and will be worn by first woman and next man as they explore the Moon as part of the agency’s Artemis program. Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky/flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Eric Berger

Eric Berger is Senior Space Editor at Ars Technica. He’s based in Houston, Texas.

Amy Ross

Amy Ross is the lead for the xEMU pressure garment at NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

