NASA Loses An Opportunity, And Greenland Takes One
7:39 minutes
NASA announced this week that it was officially closing the door on Opportunity. The Mars rover had gone silent since getting caught in a dust storm last summer. On Wednesday the space agency made one last attempt to contact the rover before declaring Opportunity’s remarkable 14-year-long mission over. Maggie Koerth-Baker, senior science reporter for FiveThirtyEight joins Ira to eulogize the life of the scrappy robot. Plus, how Greenland is looking to turn melting glaciers into a benefit for the country’s economy.
Maggie Koerth-Baker is a senior science reporter with FiveThirtyEight.com. She’s based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Katie Feather is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.