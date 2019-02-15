 02/15/2019

NASA Loses An Opportunity, And Greenland Takes One

7:39 minutes

a black and white photo of the shadow of a rover on the dunes of mars
This self-portrait of NASA’s Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity comes courtesy of the Sun and the rover’s front hazard-avoidance camera. The dramatic snapshot of Opportunity’s shadow was taken as the rover continues to move farther into “Endurance Crater.” The image was taken on sol 180 (July 26, 2004), a date that marks achievement of fully double the rover’s primary 90-sol mission. Credit: NASA/JPL

NASA announced this week that it was officially closing the door on Opportunity. The Mars rover had gone silent since getting caught in a dust storm last summer. On Wednesday the space agency made one last attempt to contact the rover before declaring Opportunity’s remarkable 14-year-long mission over. Maggie Koerth-Baker, senior science reporter for FiveThirtyEight joins Ira to eulogize the life of the scrappy robot. Plus, how Greenland is looking to turn melting glaciers into a benefit for the country’s economy.

Further Reading

  • Look back on the last moments of Opportunity’s calls back to Earth in NASA’s logs.
  • Read reporting from The Straits Times on the research studying Greenland’s melting ice sheet.

Donate To Science Friday

Make your gift today. Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Maggie Koerth-Baker

Maggie Koerth-Baker is a senior science reporter with FiveThirtyEight.com. She’s based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Katie Feather

Katie Feather is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Waiting For Opportunity To Call

The little Mars rover that could is sleeping through a massive dust storm. Will it have enough power to wake up again?

Read More

To Build A Wheel That Lasts, Test On Mars

A visit to the playground where Mars rovers are put through their paces.

Read More