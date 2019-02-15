NASA announced this week that it was officially closing the door on Opportunity. The Mars rover had gone silent since getting caught in a dust storm last summer. On Wednesday the space agency made one last attempt to contact the rover before declaring Opportunity’s remarkable 14-year-long mission over. Maggie Koerth-Baker, senior science reporter for FiveThirtyEight joins Ira to eulogize the life of the scrappy robot. Plus, how Greenland is looking to turn melting glaciers into a benefit for the country’s economy.

