 06/15/2018

Waiting For Opportunity To Call

7:06 minutes

series of images shows simulated views of a darkening Martian sky blotting out the Sun from NASA’s Opportunity rover’s point of view
This series of images shows simulated views of a darkening Martian sky blotting out the Sun from NASA’s Opportunity rover’s point of view, with the right side simulating Opportunity’s current view in the global dust storm (June 2018). Credit: NASA

The Mars rover Opportunity has been exploring Mars since 2004—an almost unthinkable number of years beyond its original 90-day mission plan. But mission scientists are worried as the rover hibernates through a huge dust storm that has already engulfed more than a quarter of the red planet. If solar-powered Opportunity, which already missed one check-in call on Tuesday, remains dormant for too long, scientists are worried it will succumb to cold or other technical problems.

[What exactly is the mathematical definition of infinity?]

Rachel Feltman, science editor for Popular Science, joins Ira to talk about Opportunity’s odds and other science stories from the week, including a new weightlifting study, and the alarming decline of Africa’s giant baobab trees.

Rachel Feltman

Rachel Feltman is Science Editor at Popular Science in New York, New York.

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.

