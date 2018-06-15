Waiting For Opportunity To Call

The Mars rover Opportunity has been exploring Mars since 2004—an almost unthinkable number of years beyond its original 90-day mission plan. But mission scientists are worried as the rover hibernates through a huge dust storm that has already engulfed more than a quarter of the red planet. If solar-powered Opportunity, which already missed one check-in call on Tuesday, remains dormant for too long, scientists are worried it will succumb to cold or other technical problems.

Rachel Feltman, science editor for Popular Science, joins Ira to talk about Opportunity’s odds and other science stories from the week, including a new weightlifting study, and the alarming decline of Africa’s giant baobab trees.