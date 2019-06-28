 06/28/2019

New Orleans Sues Energy Companies To Repair Its Wetlands

an interstate highway over wetlands. new orleans is in the background
A highway interchange outside New Orleans. Credit: Olivier Le Queinec, via Shutterstock.

The wetland marshes just outside the city of New Orleans act as natural buffers from storm surges during hurricanes. But like much of southern Louisiana, that land is disappearing. It’s partly due to subsistence and sea level rise—but also due to the thousands of miles of channels that oil companies have carved through the fragile marshes to get out to their rigs. Those channels have eroded and turned the buffering wetlands to open water.

Now, New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell is suing a handful of oil and gas companies, including ExxonMobil and Chevron, for money to rebuild the marshes they helped destroy. Tegan Wendland, lead coastal report for WWNO, joins Ira to discuss why suing the energy sector could be a risky move for the city in the latest installment of The State Of Science.

