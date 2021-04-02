 04/02/2021

Biden Administration Opens Up OffShore Wind Energy

12:00 minutes

The Block Island Wind Farm off the coast of Rhode Island is the first US offshore wind farm. Five Halide 6MW turbines, recently installed by Deepwater Wind, are being commissioned for use.
The Block Island Wind Farm off the coast of Rhode Island. Credit Dennis Schroeder

The Biden administration announced a wind power plan that aims to support more offshore deployment—expanding jobs and infrastructure investment. The plan includes development of a new Wind Energy Area in shallow waters between Long Island and the New Jersey coast. The goal, deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2033. Amy Nordrum from MIT Technology, joins Science Friday to discuss that story along with Biden’s proposed $250 billion budget for scientific research and a mysterious interstellar visitor.

Segment Guests

Amy Nordrum

Amy Nordrum is commissioning editor at MIT Technology Review. Previously, she was News Editor at IEEE Spectrum in New York City.

About Alexa Lim

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a senior producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

