Travel Bans Do Little To Slow Spread Of Omicron
10:18 minutes
This story is a part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.
After South African researchers first detected the new COVID-19 variant Omicron last week, it’s already been found in dozens of countries around the world, including in the United States. Travel restrictions imposed by the Biden administration and others have done little to slow its spread. Instead, experts say that increasing global vaccination rates is critical to stopping future troubling mutations from occurring and spreading.
In other news, scientists are re-testing a foundational piece of science, the Miller-Urey experiment, first conducted in 1952, which simulated how life on Earth could have originated. Scientists are questioning their old assumptions that the glass container in the original experiment was inert.
Joining Ira to talk through these and other big science stories of the week is Sophie Bushwick, Technology editor at Scientific American.
