December 3, 2021

Scientists are rushing to understand the latest Omicron COVID variant. We talk what’s known about it and what isn’t. Plus, a breakdown of quantum computing. And a reflection from Ralph Nader on his auto safety campaign after 55 years.

What We Do—And Don’t—Know About Omicron

There’s still a lot of uncertainty about what the Omicron variant might mean for the global pandemic.

