December 3, 2021

featured segment
What We Do—And Don’t—Know About Omicron
There’s still a lot of uncertainty about what the Omicron variant might mean for the global pandemic.
10:18
Travel Bans Do Little To Slow Spread Of Omicron
As cases of the new variant appear globally, vaccination is a key strategy to prevent future mutations.
1:44
Alvin Lucier, Composer At The Intersection Of Science And Sound, Dead At 90
A giant figure in experimental music, who composed with brain waves, room resonances, and a curiosity about the world around us.
26:09
Ralph Nader Reflects On His Auto Safety Campaign, 55 Years Later
Over the last half-century, auto safety has drastically advanced, thanks in part to Nader’s groundbreaking investigation.
8:09
New Drug Reverses Paralysis In Mice With Spinal Cord Injuries
After receiving an injection of “dancing molecules,” paralyzed mice were able to walk again.
17:10
Decoding Quantum Computing
The disruptive technology of quantum computing could be a game-changer.
9:54
Diving Into The Strange World Of Xenobots
Structures designed by an algorithm transform frog embryo cells into structures that can swim.
7:09
A 30th Anniversary Edition Of SciFri Trivia
SciFri Trivia host Diana Montano quizzes Ira on stories he’s talked about over the past 30 years on the show.
12:07
What We Do—And Don’t—Know About Omicron
There’s still a lot of uncertainty about what the Omicron variant might mean for the global pandemic.