Ralph Nader Reflects On His Auto Safety Campaign, 55 Years Later
26:09 minutes
It’s hard to imagine a world without seatbelts or airbags. But five decades ago, it was the norm for car manufacturers to put glamour over safety.
“It was stylistic pornography over engineering integrity,” Ralph Nader, prolific consumer advocate and several-time presidential candidate, tells Science Friday.
This winter marks the 55th anniversary of Nader’s groundbreaking investigation, “Unsafe at Any Speed,” a damning look at how little auto safety technology was in vehicles back in the 1960s. The book had a massive effect on auto safety in the U.S., setting the groundwork for laws about seatbelts, and the creation of the United States Department of Transportation.
Nader joins Ira to discuss what’s happened over 55 years of auto safety advances, and what kind of work is needed to make sure new technology, like self-driving cars, have the safety checks they need before going out on the roads.
Want to learn more? Explore the “55th Anniversary Report from the Center for Study of Responsive Law” here.
Ralph Nader is a consumer rights advocate and several time Presidential candidate, based in Winsted, Connecticut.
The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.
