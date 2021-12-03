 12/03/2021

Ralph Nader Reflects On His Auto Safety Campaign, 55 Years Later

26:09 minutes

an older man holding a pamphlet in front of an older red car
Ralph Nader, at the American Museum of Tort Law in Winsted, CT, pictured in front of the car he made infamous, the Chevy Corvair Credit: Photo by John Dankosky

It’s hard to imagine a world without seatbelts or airbags. But five decades ago, it was the norm for car manufacturers to put glamour over safety.

“It was stylistic pornography over engineering integrity,” Ralph Nader, prolific consumer advocate and several-time presidential candidate, tells Science Friday.

This winter marks the 55th anniversary of Nader’s groundbreaking investigation, “Unsafe at Any Speed,” a damning look at how little auto safety technology was in vehicles back in the 1960s. The book had a massive effect on auto safety in the U.S., setting the groundwork for laws about seatbelts, and the creation of the United States Department of Transportation.

three posters with pop art showing different situations with cars, including a car crash
Exhibits from the American Museum of Tort Law. Credit: Photo by John Dankosky

Nader joins Ira to discuss what’s happened over 55 years of auto safety advances, and what kind of work is needed to make sure new technology, like self-driving cars, have the safety checks they need before going out on the roads.

Want to learn more? Explore the “55th Anniversary Report from the Center for Study of Responsive Law” here

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Ralph Nader

Ralph Nader is a consumer rights advocate and several time Presidential candidate, based in Winsted, Connecticut.

Segment Transcript

