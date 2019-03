Alzheimer’s disease is known for inflicting devastating declines in memory and cognitive function. Researchers are on the hunt for treatments are taking a number of approaches to slowing or preventing the neurodegenerative disease, including immune therapy, lifestyle changes, and targeting sticky buildups of proteins called amyloid beta.

But at MIT, scientists have been trying something else: a combination of flashing strobe lights and a clicking sound played at 40 times per second, for just an hour a day. They wrote in the journal Cell earlier this month that mice given this treatment for a week showed significant reductions in Alzheimer’s signature brain changes—accumulations of amyloid plaques and tangles of a protein called tau (see videos below). Furthermore, the mice had marked improvements in cognition, memory, and learning.

But the big question in Alzheimer’s research: Can improvements in brains of mice translate to human subjects? Dr. Li-Huei Tsai, an author on the research, talks with Ira, and Wake Forest Medical School neuroscientist Dr. Shannon Macauley, who was not involved in the research, discusses how to take promising research of all kinds to the next level.

Plus, why the failure of the drug Aducanumab in clinical trials this week spells bad news for the amyloid beta approach to Alzheimer’s treatment.

View videos of mice brain scans with and without the light and sound treatment, and of the microglia ganging around amyloid plaque.

This mouse has been treated with light and sound therapy for its Alzheimer’s. After the treatment, the brain had less amyloid. Credit: Picower Institute for Learning and Memory/MIT

Brain scans of an untreated mouse with Alzheimer’s shows more amyloid presence. Credit: Picower Institute for Learning and Memory/MIT

Microglia (stained green) gang up on an amyloid beta plaque in the cortex of a mouse. Credit: Picower Institute for Learning and Memory/MIT

