At the age of 28, Jennifer Brea contracted a fever that would change her life. An energetic, active Ph.D student, she suddenly experienced spells where she couldn’t speak or move her body off the couch. She eventually became completely bedridden. Unable to get a diagnosis beyond “dehydration” or “stress” from doctors, she began filming her experience … and later, the experiences of others battling the same symptoms.

[Our podcast, “Undiscovered,” digs into the treatment controversies over chronic fatigue syndrome.]

Jennifer’s documentary, Unrest, is the story of thousands like her who have been diagnosed with myalgic encephalopathy—a condition more commonly known as chronic fatigue syndrome. “Fatigue,” however, is just one of many debilitating immune and neurological symptoms patients experience. Though often homebound and hidden from the world, these patients are working to accelerate progress toward better treatments and dispel the stigma around their illness, which was once dismissed as “the yuppie plague,” and is still controversially thought by some researchers to be curable with exercise or psychotherapy. Brea and Ira discuss the path forward for myalgic encephalomyelitis patients.

Unrest will also be available for homebound viewers with physical screenings, virtual screenings, and online streaming. Visit here for more information.