Order And Disorder In The Human Brain

The human brain contains an estimated 100 billion neurons. When those cells malfunction, the disrupted process can lead to schizophrenia, PTSD, and other disorders. In his book The Disordered Mind, Nobel Prize-winning neuropsychiatrist Eric Kandel looks at where the processes fault to give insight into how the brain works.

For example, PTSD patients can reveal how conscious and unconscious emotion are connected to decision-making in the brain. And how Parkinson’s and Huntington’s disease, which have different symptoms but similar molecular mechanisms, can tell us how the brain processes movement. According to Kandel, the understanding of these disorders offers a chance “to see how our individual experiences and behavior are rooted in the interaction of genes and environment that shapes our brains.” He joins Ira to discuss.