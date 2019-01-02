Peter A. Browne’s Hairy Obsession
17:02 minutes
Some citizen scientists collect minerals or plants. But 19th-century lawyer Peter A. Browne collected hair—lots and lots of hair. His collection started innocently enough. Browne decided to make a scientific study of wool with the hope of jumpstarting American agriculture, but his collector’s impulse took over. By the time of his death, Browne’s hair collection had grown to include elephant chin hair, raccoon whiskers, hair from mummies, hair from humans from all around the world, hair from 13 of the first 14 U.S. presidents, and more.
Bob Peck, of Drexel University’s Academy of Natural Sciences explains what Browne hoped to learn from all these tufts, and what his collection reveals about 19th century science.
Bob Peck’s book about Browne’s collection, Specimens of Hair (Blast Books), features photographs by Rosamond Purcell of many of Browne’s prize specimens. Here are a few highlights:
Bob Peck is the Curator of Art and Artefacts at Drexel University’s Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
