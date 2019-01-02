 02/01/2019

Peter A. Browne’s Hairy Obsession

17:02 minutes

Buy Specimens of Hair here.

Some citizen scientists collect minerals or plants. But 19th-century lawyer Peter A. Browne collected hair—lots and lots of hair. His collection started innocently enough. Browne decided to make a scientific study of wool with the hope of jumpstarting American agriculture, but his collector’s impulse took over. By the time of his death, Browne’s hair collection had grown to include elephant chin hair, raccoon whiskers, hair from mummies, hair from humans from all around the world, hair from 13 of the first 14 U.S. presidents, and more.

Bob Peck, of Drexel University’s Academy of Natural Sciences explains what Browne hoped to learn from all these tufts, and what his collection reveals about 19th century science.

[Millions of fossils can’t be wrong.]

Bob Peck’s book about Browne’s collection, Specimens of Hair (Blast Books), features photographs by Rosamond Purcell of many of Browne’s prize specimens. Here are a few highlights:

Sheep hair in surrounded by engraving of grecian columns
Browne’s collection began with sheep’s wool. He notes that these samples, from Allegheny, Pennsylvania, were “the finest wool ever grown on a sheep.” Credit: Photograph by Rosamond Purcell, courtesy of Blast Books.
On the left, five different cat hairs. On the right, an elephant hair along with an engraving on an elephant
Browne’s collection started with wool, but it didn’t end there! He collected samples of cat, raccoon, and horse whiskers, and strands from an elephant’s tail. Credit: Photographs by Rosamond Purcell, courtesy of Blast Books.
Two human hairs, pasted onto a yellow piece of paper
Browne was eager to obtain samples of unusual hair, like this lock that reportedly “turned grey in one night, from fright.” Credit: Photograph by Rosamond Purcell, courtesy of Blast Books.

Calling all word nerds! Sign up for Science Diction, a weekly email about words, science, and language.

On the left, a lock of George Washington's hair, alongside an engraving of him. On the right, another dignitary's hair.
Browne developed a special interest in hair from “distinguished persons.” He obtained hair from 13 of the first 14 U.S. presidents (including George Washington), generals, artists, writers, and scientists. Joseph Henry, whose hair you see here, was the first secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, and helped expand the global reach of Browne’s collection by forwarding Browne’s requests for hair to his scientist contacts abroad. Credit: Photographs by Rosamond Purcell, courtesy of Blast Books.
samples from “Ionian Isles, Greece,” from “Polynesia. Penshyns Islanders,” and an unnamed “Chinese steward on the U.S. schooner Hamilton.”
Browne hoped that studying hair from around the world would shed light on the origins of human diversity. However, his conclusions—that there were three distinct species of humans, for example—were often very wrong, and unfortunately bolstered the scientific racism of his day. Browne amassed a collection of hair from around the world, soliciting samples from international contacts. It’s unclear whether these samples were given willingly. Above, samples from “Ionian Isles, Greece,” from “Polynesia. Penshyns Islanders,” and an unnamed “Chinese steward on the U.S. schooner Hamilton.” Credit: Photographs by Rosamond Purcell, courtesy of Blast Books.

Further Reading

Donate To Science Friday

Make your gift today. Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Bob Peck

Bob Peck is the Curator of Art and Artefacts at Drexel University’s Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Annie Minoff

Annie Minoff is co-host and producer of Undiscovered. She also plays the banjo.

About John Dankosky

John is Executive Editor of the New England News Collaborative. He is also the host of NEXT, a weekly program about New England, and appears weekly on The Wheelhouse, WNPR’s news roundtable program.

Explore More

A Science Hero, Lost and Found

In "The Invention of Nature," historian Andrea Wulf restores forgotten explorer and scientist Alexander von Humboldt to his rightful place in science history.

Read More

New Visions Of Ancient Creatures

A paleoartist reinterprets the dinosaurs we thought we knew so well.

Watch Video