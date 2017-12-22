100 years after Einstein predicted gravitational waves based on his Theory of General Relativity, astrophysicists at LIGO proved their existence. But a year later, many questions that physicists still have about the universe remain unresolved. What is the most fundamental particle of matter? Are we living in a simulation? Could gravity have quantum properties? What exactly is empty space…and does it have a physics all its own? And when will CERN’s Large Hadron Collider, the instrument that found the Higgs boson in 2015, discover the particles to prove the mathematically beautiful idea of supersymmetry?

Physicists are working on the answers to these questions on fronts that include theory and experiments, particle colliders and astronomical observatories. Ira’s guests, particle physicists Sarah Demers at Yale and Daniel Whiteson at the University of California-Irvine, plus science historian Jimena Canales, explain the unknowns and the process by which we’ve explored them…plus what might come next in the quest to understand the universe.