Exploring Your Brain’s Pokémon Region

How does a child’s brain dedicate entire regions for processing faces or words?

In order to answer this question, Stanford University neuroscientist Jesse Gomez leveraged a novel visual data set: Pokémon! Gomez, a lifelong fan of the popular anime creatures, wondered if his childhood ability to instantaneously identify all 150 Pokémon—combined with the repetitive way they were presented on screen—might have resulted in the formation of dedicated Pokémon region in his brain.

To test this theory, Jesse took FMRI images of the brains of adults (including himself) who had played the Pokémon game as kids and brain images of those who had no experience with the game. The FMRI images showed a striking contrast between the Pokémon experts, whose brains’ lit up in a specific subregion, and novices, whose brains remained mostly inactive in the same area. The experiment also demonstrated that the small-screen pixelated presentation of the Pokémon played a large role in determining where the visual information ended up in their brains.

In our newest Macroscope video, Gomez reveals how he came up with this novel experiment and why understanding the pathways of visual information may lead to a better understanding of visual processing disorders, such as dyslexia. Science Friday video producer Luke Groskin joins Ira to relay Gomez’s story and how Pokémon provide the perfect opportunity to teach us about how our vision systems develop.

Further Reading

Read the study in Nature Human Behavior.