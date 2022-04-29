 04/29/2022

Life At The Poles Is Changing. What Do These Frozen Regions Forecast?

It’s been a spring of alarming headlines for the coldest climates on Earth, from record heat waves at both poles, to a never-before-seen ice shelf collapse in East Antarctica. But what can we say for sure about how the Arctic and Antarctic are changing under global warming? 

In this Zoom taping, guest host Umair Irfan talks to two scientists, Arctic climate researcher Uma Bhatt and Antarctic biological oceanographer Oscar Schofield, about the changes they’re seeing on the ice and in the water, and the complex but different ecologies of both these regions. Plus, answering listener questions about the warming polar regions.

Further Reading

  • Read about thawing permafrost’s impacts​​ on America’s infrastructure at Grist
  • Learn about the future of sea-level rise and what’s happening to the world’s biggest ice sheets at Vox
  • Listen to Bhatt talk about her work at popular science storytelling event Ignite@AGU. 
  • Explore how an Indigenious-led conservation program saved a caribou herd from extinction at CBC Radio
  • Discover how ripple effects from rising temperatures are already causing irreversible impacts at the Washington Post

Segment Guests

Uma Bhatt

Uma Bhatt is a professor of Atmospheric Sciences and Geophysical Institute and associate director of the Cooperative Institute for Climate, Ocean, and Ecosystem Studies at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Oscar Schofield

Oscar Schofield is a professor and chair of Marine and Coastal Sciences, and the co-director of the Center of Ocean Observing Leadership at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Segment Transcript

Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

Umair Irfan is a staff writer for Vox, based in Washington, DC.

