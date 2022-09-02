 09/02/2022

Taxpayer-Funded Science Is Finally Becoming Public

17:16 minutes

a bird's eye view of a bustling, large public college library.
The new directive will allow expanded access to up-to-date scientific research for the public. Credit: Shutterstock

Last week, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy announced a new directive requiring federally-funded science be made available to the public for free, and faster.

Set to take effect by the end of 2025, the new rule would do away with the Obama-era policy that journals can keep research with taxpayer funding behind paywalls for up to one year. In addition, more kinds of research would qualify than previous policies have required.

So how does freely accessible research benefit the people who pay for it—or the scientists who do the work itself? Nobel Prize-winning medical researcher and open science advocate Harold Varmus joins Ira to discuss. 

Segment Guests

Harold Varmus

Dr. Harold Varmus is the former director of the National Institutes of Health, co-founder of the Public Library of Science, and a professor of Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, New York,

Segment Transcript

