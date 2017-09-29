Ensuring Recovery Efforts Work In Flooded Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico’s 3.4 million residents continue to wait for fuel, water, food, medical supplies, and for the lights and phone lines to come back on in the wake of last week’s devastating landfall of Hurricane Maria. The growing list of damages is raising concerning questions: Is aid arriving fast enough to ward off a deeper humanitarian crisis? How will supplies be distributed with power out and communications down?

Disaster researchers Jennifer Santos-Hernandez of the University of Puerto Rico, and Jose Holguin-Veras of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, share what past disasters like Hurricane Katrina and the 2010 earthquake in Haiti can teach us about the best recovery processes and likely outcomes as Puerto Rico digs out.

Plus, Nicholas White, senior vice president of the Universities Space Research Association, gives an update on the astronomical observatory in Arecibo.

Officers tell me they are already getting calls for rescue, but it’s too dangerous to go out #PuertoRico #hurricanemaria #cnn pic.twitter.com/FkJjjtdaRI — Leyla Santiago (@leylasantiago) September 20, 2017

An island with no electricity means gas lines will become part of everyday life… hopefully, gas supplies will be enough. #PuertoRico pic.twitter.com/3F4cNMFeUZ — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) September 22, 2017

#PuertoRico officials say it appears as though 100% of the island is without power. The grid is totally offline. #HurricaneMaria pic.twitter.com/j77L8UZLPW — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) September 20, 2017