Ensuring Recovery Efforts Work In Flooded Puerto Rico
11:08 minutes
Puerto Rico’s 3.4 million residents continue to wait for fuel, water, food, medical supplies, and for the lights and phone lines to come back on in the wake of last week’s devastating landfall of Hurricane Maria. The growing list of damages is raising concerning questions: Is aid arriving fast enough to ward off a deeper humanitarian crisis? How will supplies be distributed with power out and communications down?
Disaster researchers Jennifer Santos-Hernandez of the University of Puerto Rico, and Jose Holguin-Veras of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, share what past disasters like Hurricane Katrina and the 2010 earthquake in Haiti can teach us about the best recovery processes and likely outcomes as Puerto Rico digs out.
Plus, Nicholas White, senior vice president of the Universities Space Research Association, gives an update on the astronomical observatory in Arecibo.
Jennifer Santos-Hernandez is a research professor and sociologist at the University of Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Jose Holguin-Veras is a professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York.
Nicholas White is Senior Vice President for Science at the Universities Space Research Association in Washington, D.C..
Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.