Putting Mosquito-Borne Illnesses On A Diet
11:57 minutes
In the war against mosquitoes and the illnesses they carry, many weapons have been deployed, from DEET, bed nets, bacteria, to gene editing. Meanwhile, mosquitoes kill more than 400,000 people per year from malaria transmission alone on top of cases of dengue, chikungunya, Zika, West Nile virus, and others.
But what if you could convince hungry female mosquitoes, who seek blood prior to laying their eggs, that they’re not as hungry as they think? A research team at the Rockefeller University explored this question with human diet drugs, which affect receptors in the brain related to hunger and satiety. Writing in the journal Cell, they describe how compounds in those diet drugs worked similarly on female mosquitoes—stopping them from seeking out human blood.
Rockefeller University professor Leslie Vosshall, a co-author on the research, joins John Dankosky to explain how these compounds work, and why altering or manipulating mosquito behavior may be an important component of any effort to reduce mosquito-borne illnesses and deaths.
Leslie Vosshall is a professor of Neurobiology at The Rockefeller University and an investigator in the Howard Hughes Medical Institute based in New York, New York.
